Ex-Student gets Probation in Stabbing on Morgan State Campus

BALTIMORE (AP) - A former Morgan State University student has received probation before judgment after entering a plea in the stabbing of another student on campus.



Court records show 20-year-old Carlos Mars of District Heights pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault on Monday. If Mars successfully completes his probation, he won't have a criminal record.



Mars was initially charged with attempted murder in the March 17 fight that broke out between groups on campus.



His lawyer, Rebecca Cosca, said that the sentence doesn't ruin Mars' chance for a career or college degree.