Man Admits Role in Virginia Heroin Trafficking Ring

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The final defendant in a Portsmouth-area heroin trafficking case has pleaded guilty.
    
Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Deyonta Hinton of Portsmouth entered the plea to heroin conspiracy charges Friday in federal court in Norfolk. Seven others pleaded guilty earlier.
    
Hinton faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 10.
    
Prosecutors say the group distributed at least 30 kilograms of heroin with a street value of at least $1.5 million. Search warrants were executed on 14 properties in Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Suffolk on July 14.

