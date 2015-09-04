Convicted Ex-Ravens Cheerleader Won't be Charged in Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Convicted Ex-Ravens Cheerleader Won't be Charged in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who was convicted of raping a 15-year-old boy in Delaware won't face similar charges in Maryland.
    
Baltimore County prosecutors announced Friday that they won't pursue charges against Molly Shattuck.
    
The 48-year-old Shattuck pleaded guilty in June to one count of fourth-degree rape. She was sentenced last month to two years of probation and ordered to spend every other weekend in custody for two years.
    
The teenager told police that Shattuck began an inappropriate relationship with him in the Baltimore area and that it culminated with sexual activity at a vacation rental home in Delaware.
    
Shattuck is the former wife of Mayo Shattuck, the chairman of Chicago-based Exelon Corp. She was the oldest Ravens cheerleader in history when she joined the squad in 2005.
 

