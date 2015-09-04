Man to Plead Guilty in Day Care Child Porn Case

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Claymont man facing federal charges of transporting child pornography from his home, where a relative provided daycare services, plans to enter a guilty plea.



A federal judge on Friday scheduled a change-of-plea hearing on Thursday for 50-year-old Carl McBride.



McBride was arrested in November 2013 following an online undercover operation. Prosecutors said McBride used a non-public, peer-to-peer computer network to distribute child pornography to more than 100 individuals from his Claymont home, where a relative provided a daycare service called Little Tykes Day Care.



State officials suspended the daycare operator's license the same day McBride was arrested.



McBride was charged with receipt, possession and transportation of child pornography.