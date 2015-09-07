Dover Man Arrested After Shot Fired in Kitts Hummock

DOVER, Del.- Troopers have arrested a Dover man after a domestic incident leads to shots being fired at their Kitts Hummock Road home.



Police say the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. Sunday September 6, 2015, after a 9-1-1 call was placed from a residence in the 2000 block of Kitts Hummock Road stating that a male was armed with a gun and was shooting rounds and threatening to do harm to his wife and child. At the time of the call, the female and her young female child had already run from the residence to the safety of a nearby neighbor’s house. As troopers arrived on the scene, the suspect, John W. Kemp, 34 (Photo attached – from 2012), was seen armed with a rifle and walking down Kitts Hummock Road before running back toward his house as he fired two rounds into the air.



Troopers as well as a K9 Unit from Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police Aviation (Trooper 2) converged on the area and immediately closed Kitts Hummock Road while the investigation was unfolding. Around 5:30 p.m. Kemp was observed near the rear of his residence in some thick vegetation and when troopers attempted to verbally negotiate, he would not obey with their orders to surrender. Troopers continued to negotiate while they moved in on Kemp until he eventually dropped the gun, but would not comply with orders to lie on the ground in order to be handcuffed. Troopers utilized their divisionally issued Electronic Control Device (Taser) before he could be taken into custody without further incident.



Police say further investigation into the events leading up to the gun shots revealed Kemp and his wife had been involved in a verbal altercation which escalated to it being physical when he kicked and punched her. Kemp went outside the home and retrieved a rifle before re-entering the house where he then threatened to kill his 31-year-old wife and their 7-year-old daughter. He then exited the home again and fired off several rounds before the female and her daughter fled to a neighbor’s house. The firearm, which turned out to be an MK99 semi-automatic rifle, contained a fully loaded magazine as well as another fully loaded that was found in Kemp’s pocket.



Police say Kemp was evaluated and treated on the scene by EMS and then transported by troopers back to Troop 3 where he was charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, two counts of Aggravated Menacing, Resisting Arrest, two counts of Terroristic Threatening, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Offensive Touching. He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $44,250.00 secured bond along with a no contact order with his wife and daughter.