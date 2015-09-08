Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Bear

BEAR, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed while trying to cross a road in Bear.



Troopers said Tuesday that as 58-year-old Brenda L. Stone of Dover died late Saturday when she was hit in the center lane of Pulaski Highway. Police say Stone did not use a crosswalk.



Police say the driver, 33-year-old Terry Berry of Newark, made a U-turn after hitting Stone and returned to the scene.



Officers say Stone had been drinking and the primary cause of the collision was pedestrian error.



Berry was charged with driving under the influence and driving an unregistered vehicle. However, investigators say he is not facing charges in Stone's death.