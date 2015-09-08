2 Men Rob Gas Station at Gunpoint

BEAR, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for two men who robbed a gas station in Bear at gunpoint.



It happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Valero gas station on South DuPont Highway. Troopers say two men, one armed with a handgun, demanded money from a clerk.



Police say the clerk gave the men cash from the register. The men also grabbed several cartons of cigarettes, then ran away.