Worcester County School Bus Accident

BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to a crash involving a school bus on Rt. 589 at Emory Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said 88 year old Peggy Barbara Howard of Ocean View failed to slow down to avoid a collision when she struck the rear of Worcester County School Bus 59.

There were 38 students from Berlin Intermediate School and Stephen Decatur Middle School on the bus. One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries later on by his parent.



Howard was injured and transported to Atlantic General Hospital.



Officials have charged Howard with negligent driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and a driver re-evaluation request has been submitted in Worcester County.