Obama to Mark Sept. 11 Anniversary at Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) - President Obama will travel to Fort Meade to mark the 14th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
    
White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama will visit the Army installation on Friday.
    
Schultz says the president will talk with service members who work every day to keep the country safe.
 

