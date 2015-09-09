Pocomoke City Officials Introduce New Police Chief

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – The Town of Pocomoke City is getting ready to welcome a new police chief, months after the controversial firing of its previous chief.

William “Bill” Harden of Delmar tells WBOC he will begin the job on or around October 1.

Pocomoke City Manager Ernie Crofoot introduced Harden at Tuesday night's meeting. Crofoot said he was selected from eight candidates.

Harden’s previous employment includes 25 years with the Maryland State Police. He also served as a courtroom bailiff in Wicomico County and as an internal affairs investigator at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Harden says he hopes to make the Pocomoke City Police Department the best in the country in spite of its recent turmoil.

"I understand and I have internalized what some of the issues are with Pocomoke,” he said in an exclusive interview Wednesday. “My job is to be the police chief. I'm not there to run the county council, I mean the city council, anything like that. I'm interested in running the Pocomoke City Police Department."

Former Chief Kelvin Sewell, the town’s first black police chief, was fired in June. He told WBOC he was let go for refusing to terminate two black officers who, like him, have filed job discrimination complaints against the department.

City officials have denied that claim but say privacy rules surrounding personnel issues bar them from disclosing details.