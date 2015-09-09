Woman Convicted of Fatally Stabbing Husband

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Laurel woman has been convicted of fatally stabbing her husband, a Fort Meade program analyst.



Thirty-two-year-old Marquita Sutton entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in Anne Arundel Circuit Court on Tuesday.



Sutton made the plea in the death of 38-year-old Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Sutton III.



Prosecutors say on Dec. 13, 2013, Johnnie Sutton's supervisors called police after he failed to show up for work. A property manager let officers into the Suttons' home and they found Johnnie Sutton's body. Authorities say he had been stabbed and cut 121 times with a knife.



Police say Marquita Sutton killed her husband after learning he was having an affair.



She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison at sentencing next month.