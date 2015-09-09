Woman Convicted of Fatally Stabbing Husband - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Convicted of Fatally Stabbing Husband

Posted:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Laurel woman has been convicted of fatally stabbing her husband, a Fort Meade program analyst.
    
Thirty-two-year-old Marquita Sutton entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in Anne Arundel Circuit Court on Tuesday.
    
Sutton made the plea in the death of 38-year-old Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Sutton III.
    
Prosecutors say on Dec. 13, 2013, Johnnie Sutton's supervisors called police after he failed to show up for work. A property manager let officers into the Suttons' home and they found Johnnie Sutton's body. Authorities say he had been stabbed and cut 121 times with a knife.
    
Police say Marquita Sutton killed her husband after learning he was having an affair.
    
She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison at sentencing next month.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices