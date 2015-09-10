Claymont Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Claymont man has pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.



Fifty-year-old Carl McBride entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Wilmington.



According to court documents, McBride used a hidden network to distribute child pornography to more than 150 people from his home. Investigators learned that another person was providing daycare services out of the home.



State officials suspended the daycare operator's license when McBride was arrested November 2013.



McBride faces a minimum of five years in prison at sentencing on Dec. 29.