Corrections Officer Charged with Plot to Smuggle Drugs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - Officials say a correctional officer at Hagerstown prison has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the facility.



The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a news release that 52-year-old Patrick Merson of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was charged Thursday with 11 offenses, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.



Merson works at the Maryland Correctional Training Center.



Authorities say Merson, who has worked for the department for 25 years, plotted with the relative of an inmate to deliver heroin, OxyContin and spice into the prison.