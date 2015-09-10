Former Maryland Delegate James E. Proctor Jr. Dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Del. James E. Proctor Jr., who has represented Prince George's and Charles counties for 25 years, has died, state officials say.



The Governor, Senate President and House Speaker issued statements of condolence on Thursday, but did not say when or where Proctor, who was 79, died. Information on funeral arrangements was also not immediately available.

The Governor issued the following statement on the passing of Proctor.

"The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Delegate James Proctor. Delegate Proctor was a fixture in the General Assembly, passionately serving his constituents for 25 years. He touched the lives of countless students during his many years as an educator in Prince George's County, and served our country as a member of the United States Air Force. We owe Delegate Proctor a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of public service on behalf of the state of Maryland."

According to the Maryland Manual, Proctor, a Democrat, served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s, and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from then-Bowie State College.



Proctor was appointed to the House of Delegates to succeed William McCaffrey, who retired in 1990. He was vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and was a member of the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus.



Gov. Larry Hogan ordered Maryland flags to fly at half-staff to honor Proctor.