Georgetown Man Charged with Assault

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Georgetown Police arrested 50-year-old Jean C. Sterlin of Georgetown Friday for a report of a physical domestic on the 200 block of East Market Street.



Officials said Sterlin was alleged to have assaulted a 42-year-old woman at the home in front of two children.

Upon arrival the female victim told officials Sterlin was in an upstairs bedroom armed with a gun and a knife. The Georgetown police and troopers from the Delaware State Police gave Sterlin several commands to come out of the bedroom and the house. It took Sterlin 25 minutes to comply and surrender to the officers.

Officials found a kitchen knife and an airsoft pistol in the residence. The female victim told police that Sterlin accused her of dating another man and held the gun to her head. The victim said she did not know the gun was an airsoft pistol. Sterlin is also alleged to have threatened to kill the female victim with a knife to her throat.

Sterlin was charged with aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

Officials said he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $54,500.00 secured bond with a future court date.

