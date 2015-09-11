Norfolk police: 2 people, dog killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk police say officers responding to a 911 call about a gunshot victim found two people and a dog dead inside a house.



Media outlets report that investigators say they believe it was a murder-suicide. Names of the victims have not been released.



Police spokesman Sam Shenouda says the call came in late Friday morning. After trying unsuccessfully to contact the person who reported the gunfire, police forced their way inside the home and found the victims with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Shenouda says officers recovered a gun from inside the house.



Nearby Little Creek Elementary School was temporarily locked down.

