Man Breaks into Alcohol Store in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD -A Bowie man was arrested by Ocean City police after breaking and entering into an alcohol retailer in the area of 114th Street on Friday.

Police were alerted of a premise alarm at the business and when they arrived the suspect Gregory Burley, 20, of Bowie, MD quickly fled the scene on foot.

Multiple officers responded to assist in the search for Burley, including Maryland State Police troopers and Worcester County Sheriff's deputies.

Officials found Burley hiding under a minivan in a parking lot and arrested him without incident.

Burley caused damage to the buildings windows and interior walls, and damage to the alarm speaker.

Ocean City police charged Burley with two counts breaking and entering, theft of less than $1,000, two counts of malicious destruction of $1,000 or more and making false statements to a police officer

Burley is being held at the Ocean City Public Safety Building pending an initial appearance before a Maryland District Court Commissioner in Worcester County.

