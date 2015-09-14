Man Charged with Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - New Castle County Police have charged a man with attempted murder after his ex-girlfriend and an acquaintance were stabbed in a Wilmington home.



Officers were called to Butternut Court about 1 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing. Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Page entered the home and fought with his former girlfriend and the acquaintance.



Authorities say the two victims escaped and called 911. They were treated for wounds to their arms.



Police arrested Page at his home. He is charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses.