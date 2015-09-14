Police Identify Man whose Remains were Found in June

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County Police have identified the man whose remains were found on the Catonsville campus of the Community College of Baltimore County.



Officers said Monday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had identified the remains as those of 49-year-old Andrew Bibo. Bibo's last known address in Catonsville, but his father told police that he had not lived there in over a year.



Authorities say the skeletal remains were found June 11 by surveyors working in a wooded area.



The cause of Bibo's death is undetermined.