Updated: Two Dead, One Injured After Crash Near Laurel

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night head-on crash east of Laurel that left two people dead and another seriously injured.

Police said the incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. as 56-year-old Ronald J. Barde, of Millsboro, was operating a 2015 Mazda CX5 eastbound on SR24 just west of Jestice Road. Troopers said that meanwhile, 55-year-old Edward A. Spicer, of Laurel, was operating a 1992 Nissan Stanza westbound on SR24 just west of Jestice Road when for unknown reasons, the Mazda entered into the westbound lanes and directly into the path of the Nissan. Police said the Nissan attempted to avoid the Mazda by swerving to the right, but the two collided head-on in the westbound lanes.

Investigators said Spicer, who was not properly restrained, along with a passenger, 57-year-old Jerry L. Whiteman, of Laurel, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Barde, who police said was properly restrained, was removed from the scene by EMS and initially transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Christiana Medical Center where he was admitted in serious condition.

The Delaweare State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Troopers said alcohol involvement is unknown. SR24 was closed between Jestice Farm Road and Hitch Pond Road for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Cpl. N. Demalto at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."