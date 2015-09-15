Cambridge-Dorchester County Regional Airport Awarded Grant for Runway Extension

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Senators Barbara A. Mikulski and Ben Cardin announced that the County Council of Dorchester County has been awarded a $2,187,610 Federal Aviation Administration grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant will be used to extend the main runway at Cambridge-Dorchester County Regional Airport.



"Our regional airports play a key role in maintaining Maryland's robust economy," said Senator Mikulski, Vice Chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which funds DOT. "These funds in the federal checkbook mean improvements to the Cambridge-Dorchester Airport runway infrastructure that are critical to keeping the Eastern Shore's economy moving and Marylanders on the go."

Senator Ben Cardin, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, said Maryland's regional airports help keep people and goods on the move.



"Federal investments in regional airports are federal investments in improving safety, efficiency and capacity. I look forward to Cambridge-Dorchester continuing to be a strong link between the Eastern Shore and the surrounding area," said Senator Cardin.