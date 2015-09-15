Democrats Retain State House Seat in Special Election

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Delaware Democrats have kept a state house seat after a special election.



David Bentz won a special election conducted Saturday to fill the 18th District seat. He defeated Republican Eileen O'Shaughnessy-Coleman, 894 votes to 693 votes.



The district includes Newark and parts of Bear.



Michael Barbieri left the seat in July to lead the state Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.