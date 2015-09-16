DNR Outlines Fee Reduction Proposals

MARYLAND- Earlier this week Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state is eliminating or reducing $51 million in state-issued fees. Now, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has outlined its proposals:

Golden Age Pass holders will no longer have to pay a fee to use launches or ramps at state parks.

The $10 pass will allow Maryland adults, ages 62 and older, to a lifetime of free day-use entry into all state parks. It will also allow them half price camping Sunday through Thursday.

The Forest Product Operator Licensing Fee will be reduced from $30 to $20 a year. It requires renewal every year.

The Certified Tree Expert Licensing Fee will be reduced from $25 to $20. It requires renewal every two years. These licenses are required to advertise or practice tree care services in the state.

The Forest Conservation & Management Program Property Fee, which requires participating landowners to pay a $50 fee plus an additional .22 percent enrollment fee on assessed woodland value, will be a flat $50 fee.

The Game Husbandry Licensing Fee will be reduced from $10 to $5 a year. It requires renewal every year. The license is required for anyone who raises, breeds, protects or sells game birds in Maryland.

DNR Secretary Mark Belton says the reductions will benefit people throughout Maryland.

"We are committed to improving customer service while enhancing our natural resources, and share in Governor Hogan's goal to reduce the burden of fees on consumers and business owners," Belton said. "These targeted reductions will benefit citizens across the state, reducing fees on small businesses, aiding conservation efforts and management goals, and improving public access to our waterways."