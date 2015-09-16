Police Identify Man whose Body was Found in River in 2011

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County Police have identified a man whose body was found in the Back River near Dundalk four years ago.



Officers said in a news release that DNA test results from the University of North Texas led them to identify the man as 79-year-old William H. Bagley of Baltimore. He had been reported missing in August 2011.



Authorities say Bagley's body was found on Sept. 8, 2011 floating in the river under the Interstate 695 bridge.

