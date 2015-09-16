Gunman Robs Deli in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who robbed a deli in Bear at gunpoint.



It happened about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Oceanmart Deli on Red Lion Road. Troopers say a man armed with a handgun confronted a clerk who was counting the day's receipts.



Police say when the robber demanded cash, the clerk dropped the money she was counting. The robber picked the money up and ran out of the store.



No one was hurt during the robbery.