Baltimore County Police Implementing Body Camera Program

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County Police are beginning a program to equip 1,400 officers with body cameras.



Chief Jim Johnson said at a news conference Thursday that the first 150 cameras will be deployed in July 2016. He said times call for police agencies to enhance accountability and strengthen relationships with communities.



The program will cost $7.1 million in its first five years. That includes hiring at least 21 additional full-time personnel to manage the program.



The move comes as police agencies across the country are considering body cameras after several instances of people dying during encounters with law enforcers. In neighboring Baltimore city, riots broke out after the death of Freddie Gray, who was injured in police custody in April.