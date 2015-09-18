One Man Hurt in Apartment Fire in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Del. (AP) - Authorities say one resident was hurt when fire broke out in an apartment building in Bear.



The State Fire Marshal's Office says the blaze was reported about 2 a.m. Friday at the Appleby Apartments on Bedford Lane.



Firefighters say the blaze spread smoke throughout the three-story building. A man in a third-floor apartment was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.



Officials say the fire began in a second-floor apartment when cooking items were left unattended. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

