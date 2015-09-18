Former Child Agency Worker Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former employee of the Delaware children's department has pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing in child pornography.
    
Sixty-five-year-old Edward Angwin entered the plea this week, avoiding a trial set for next week. He faces at least four years in prison at his November sentencing.
    
Angwin worked more than a decade as a network technician for the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families before being dismissed after his January arrest. He previously spent 25 years as a computer operator for the Department of Administrative Services.
    
A children's department spokesman said this week that police sought access to Angwin's office, but that the child porn was found on his home computers.
    
Angwin also was a longtime member and former treasurer of the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company.

