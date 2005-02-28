NEWS PRODUCER - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

NEWS PRODUCER

WBOC is seeking applicants who are bilingual in both English and Spanish for the position listed below.

WBOC busca candidatos que sean bilingües en inglés y español para el siguiente puesto de trabajo. 

JOB DESCRIPTION/REQUIREMENTS:
WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Md. needs an aggressive, creative newscast producer.  Strong writing and communication skills as well as a firm understanding of today's technology are a must.  The producer will be responsible for developing and building strong newscasts in a market that competes with top 20 stations surrounding WBOC. We are an East Coast station with a helicopter, satellite truck and all the other tools you will need to be creative with your newscast.  Must be able to work under pressure, meet deadlines and work well with others.  A bachelor's degree is required.  No phone calls please.

Please indicate where you learned of this opening in your cover letter and send resume and last night's show to:

WBOC-TV 16
Attn:  Human Resources
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD  21801 

Humanresources@wboc.com

We are an “Equal Opportunity Employer”

