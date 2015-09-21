Department that Assists Md. Legislature to be Reorganized

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A department that assists the Maryland General Assembly is being reorganized, and a longtime executive director is retiring.



The Legislature's presiding officers announced Monday that Karl Aro, who is executive director of the Department of Legislative Services, is retiring next year.



Warren Deschenaux, who is the current director of the Office of Policy Analysis, will be the new executive director.



The department is being reorganized into four departments that will report directly to Deschenaux. The departments will be policy analysis, administration, audits and information systems. Aro is staying on to help the transition.



The department provides nonpartisan staff services to support and assist the Legislature as a whole. That includes its committees, subcommittees and individual lawmakers. It conducts research and drafts legislation for lawmakers.

