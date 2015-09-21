Resident Fatally Shoots Suspect in Edgewood Home Invasion

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) - The Harford County Sheriff's Office says a resident shot and killed a suspect during a home invasion in Edgewood.



It happened about 11 p.m. Sunday on Thornberry Drive. Deputies say several men entered the home and were confronted by the resident. Police say shots were fired and one of the men, 34-year-old Javon Brookes Langston of Aberdeen, was hit.



Officers say the other suspects ran away. Responding deputies found Langston dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to his torso.



The shooting is under investigation.