Man Charged with Setting Fire that Destroys Building - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Charged with Setting Fire that Destroys Building

Posted:

    
LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) - Anne Arundel County firefighters have charged a man with setting a fire that destroyed the apartment building he lived in and injured two firefighters.
    
Thirty-eight-year-old Brian J. Preissler was charged Sunday with arson, malicious burning and other offenses in Saturday's fire in Linthicum.
    
Authorities say the fire in the nine-unit, four-story wood frame building started about 11:10 a.m. Saturday. It took roughly three hours for 45 firefighters from Anne Arundel County and surrounding jurisdictions to battle the blaze. Nine apartments were evacuated.
    
Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
    
Nine adults and five children were displaced. Damage is estimated at $500,000.
    
Preissler is being held on $150,000 bail.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices