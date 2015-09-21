Man Charged with Setting Fire that Destroys Building



LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) - Anne Arundel County firefighters have charged a man with setting a fire that destroyed the apartment building he lived in and injured two firefighters.



Thirty-eight-year-old Brian J. Preissler was charged Sunday with arson, malicious burning and other offenses in Saturday's fire in Linthicum.



Authorities say the fire in the nine-unit, four-story wood frame building started about 11:10 a.m. Saturday. It took roughly three hours for 45 firefighters from Anne Arundel County and surrounding jurisdictions to battle the blaze. Nine apartments were evacuated.



Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



Nine adults and five children were displaced. Damage is estimated at $500,000.



Preissler is being held on $150,000 bail.

