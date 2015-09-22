Inmate, 2 Others Indicted in Plot to Fly Drone Over Prison

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) - Corrections officials say an inmate serving a life sentence for conspiracy to murder is one of three men indicted in an alleged plot to use a drone to fly contraband into a prison.



Forty-three-year-old Charles Brooks, an inmate at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, was indicted on 33 misdemeanor counts.



Indictments were returned last week by an Allegany County grand jury against Brooks, 25-year-old Thaddeus Shortz of Knoxville, and 29-year-old Keith Russell of Silver Spring. Officials with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services say Shortz and Russell are former inmates.



On Aug. 22, police found Shortz and Russell in a car on a road near the Cumberland prison. Authorities say the men had a drone in the car, as well as pornographic DVDs, tobacco and synthetic marijuana.