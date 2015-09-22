Police Identify Man Struck, Killed by Train

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have identified a man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Newport.



Troopers said on Tuesday that 25-year-old Onofre Lopez of New Castle was walking or standing on the west side the rail lines shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.



Police say Lopez was hit by a southbound train and pronounced dead at the scene.



The incident is under investigation.

