Police Identify Man Struck, Killed by Train

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have identified a man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Newport.
    
Troopers said on Tuesday that 25-year-old Onofre Lopez of New Castle was walking or standing on the west side the rail lines shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
    
Police say Lopez was hit by a southbound train and pronounced dead at the scene.
    
The incident is under investigation.
 

