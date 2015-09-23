Wilmington Police Fatally Shoot Man



WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington police say a man is dead after officers shot at him.



Authorities say officers were called to the area of Tulip and South Scott streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday about a man with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Police found a man armed with a handgun in the 1800 block of Tulip Street, and a shooting ensued.



The man died at the scene.



Further details were not immediately available.