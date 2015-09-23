Wilmington Police Fatally Shoot Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wilmington Police Fatally Shoot Man

Posted:

    
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington police say a man is dead after officers shot at him.
    
Authorities say officers were called to the area of Tulip and South Scott streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday about a man with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.
    
Police found a man armed with a handgun in the 1800 block of Tulip Street, and a shooting ensued.
    
The man died at the scene.
    
Further details were not immediately available.

