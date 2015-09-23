Federal Court Picks Expert to Aide in Redistricting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Federal Court Picks Expert to Aide in Redistricting

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal court has appointed a special expert to assist it in redrawing Virginia's congressional boundaries.
    
Judge Albert Diaz of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a court filing Wednesday that a judicial panel has selected Dr. Bernard Grofman, an economics and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine.
    
In June, the panel concluded for a second time that legislators in 2012 illegally packed black voters into one district in order to make adjacent districts safer for Republican incumbents.
    
The three-judge panel ordered the General Assembly to redraw new maps by Sept. 1, but lawmakers balked and the court is going to redraw the boundaries itself.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices