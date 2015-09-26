Troopers Investigate Two Sussex County Robberies

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.– The Delaware State Police are investigating another robbery in Sussex County that occurred this evening at the Rehoboth Beach Subway.

Police say the incident occurred approximately 8:47 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2015 at the Subway located at 19470 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, as a female suspect entered the business and confronted a female employee behind the counter. The female displayed an unknown make and model handgun and demanded the clerk open the cash register. The female victim complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled eastbound toward SR 1 . No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect was described as a white female, 5'04"-5'06" tall, 115-135 lbs., light blue jeans, gray hooded sweatshirt and a black scarf around her face with unknown make and model handgun. (surveillance photos attached).

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."