Delaware Celebrating Estuaries with 'Art in the Estuaries'

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware officials are holding an event called "Arts in the Estuary" to celebrate the waterways.



Saturday's event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jones Reserve and the adjacent John Dickinson Plantation in Dover. Officials say participants at the St. Jones Reserve can enjoy painting and photography demonstrations, listen to live music, speak with local artisans and buy native plants a sale run by the Delaware Native Plant Society.



At the John Dickinson Plantation, there will be silhouette cutting and blacksmithing demonstrations and an opportunity to tour the John Dickinson mansion and learn colonial food preparation and preservation.