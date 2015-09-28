Former Delaware Death Row Inmate Dies After Illness

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Prison officials say a Delaware killer whose death sentence was twice overturned has died of natural causes.



Authorities say 40-year-old Sadiki Garden died Sunday evening at Christiana Hospital. He had been serving a life sentence for murder.



Garden was sentenced to death in 2001 for the 1999 murder of Denise Rhudy, a 36-year-old mother of four, during a robbery attempt in downtown Wilmington. In rejecting a jury's recommendation of life in prison, the trial judge cited Garden's criminal history, prison discipline problems and lack of remorse.



After the Supreme Court overturned the death sentence and order a resentencing, the judge sentenced Garden to death for a second time. The Supreme Court overturned that decision as well and ordered the judge to impose a sentence of life in prison without parole.