Baltimore Police Officer Shoots Suspect

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say an officer has shot a suspect.
    
Department spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe says the shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Monday on Washington Boulevard near Harman Avenue in the southwestern part of the city.
    
She says the person suffered an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening.

