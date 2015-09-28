Family Injured by Banned Pesticide Blessed by Pope

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The pope used some of his final moments in the U.S. to bless a Delaware family injured by exposure to a banned pesticide during a Caribbean vacation.



The pontiff blessed Stephen Esmond, Theresa Devine and their teenage sons in a meeting at Philadelphia International Airport.



A lawyer for the family says they have been recovering from neurological damage since being exposed to methyl bromide at a U.S. Virgin Islands resort.



The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the use of the toxic pesticide at the condominium where they stayed this past spring.



The Inquirer reports that sons Sean and Ryan Esmond spent weeks in a medically induced coma.



The boys attended a private school in Wilmington, Delaware, where their father served as head of the middle school.