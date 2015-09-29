Dover Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a man suffered a gunshot wound following a shooting that occurred overnight in the area of Fulton and North New streets.

Police say at approximately 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at a 32-year-old male victim, striking him once in the left leg. According to police, two rounds struck a vehicle being rented by the victim, while the two other rounds struck a home on the 100 block of North New Street. The victim was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.