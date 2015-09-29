Rains, More in Forecast, Causing Headaches Across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Steady rains have forced the early closure of schools and flooded dozens of streets from Southside Virginia to the Shenandoah Valley.



The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Tuesday in southwest and central Virginia, among other areas, with 2 to 4 inches or rain forecast from the Blue Ridge to the Alleghany Mountains.



Media reports say schools in Craig, Montgomery and Franklin counties closed their doors early as rain flooded some roads, making driving treacherous. Some schools were also let out early in Roanoke County.



In Floyd County, the school day was extended so crews could assure a safe passage home for students. In Salem, a shelter has opened.



Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital was installing a flood wall in front of the main entrance as a precaution.