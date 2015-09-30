9-Year-Old Dies After Fall in School Hallway

BALTIMORE (AP) - Police and school officials say a third-grader died after suffering a head injury in a fall in a school hallway in Baltimore.



City police spokesman T.J. Smith said in an email that the 9-year-old boy fell Sept. 24 at Gwynns Falls Elementary School.



Schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster tells The Baltimore Sun that officials "have no answers" as to what caused the boy to fall.



School officials say the boy was taken to the nurse's office. Staff called 911, officials say, and he was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital.



The boy died Tuesday evening.



Smith said the incident appears to be an accident, but the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.