Troopers Investigate Fatal Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Del.- The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that occurred late Wednesday night in Farmington.



Police said the incident occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. n unknown vehicle was traveling northbound in the right lane on South DuPont Highway (US13) just north of Main Street in Farmington. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, 36-year-old Jay P. Grove 3rd, of Harrington, was in the northbound right lane of US13 when he was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping.



According to police, a motorcyclist traveling northbound on US13 stopped and contacted 9-1-1 after he struck what he initially thought was a deer in the roadway. The motorcyclist was not injured in the collision and had mechanical damage to his motorcycle, investigators said.



Police said Grove, who was wearing dark clothing, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident and it is a possibility other vehicles may have struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Northbound US13 was closed for approximately six and a half hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.



If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Cpl/2 W. Killen at 302-697-4454, ext. 216. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

