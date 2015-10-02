Man Charged with 7th DUI; Allegedly Hit Parked School Bus



NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged a Wilmington man with his seventh DUI after officer say he was found passed out in his car after hitting a parked school bus.



It happened about 10:10 a.m. Thursday. Troopers were called to the First Student Transportation bus yard in Newark for a man who was reportedly unresponsive behind the wheel of a car.



Police say the car had entered the yard, hit a parked school bus, left the yard, drove back in and hit a fence.



Fifty-seven-year-old John R. Owens was charged with Seventh Offense DUI and other offenses.

