Man Charged with 7th DUI; Allegedly Hit Parked School Bus - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Charged with 7th DUI; Allegedly Hit Parked School Bus

Posted:

    
NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged a Wilmington man with his seventh DUI after officer say he was found passed out in his car after hitting a parked school bus.
    
It happened about 10:10 a.m. Thursday. Troopers were called to the First Student Transportation bus yard in Newark for a man who was reportedly unresponsive behind the wheel of a car.
    
Police say the car had entered the yard, hit a parked school bus, left the yard, drove back in and hit a fence.
    
Fifty-seven-year-old John R. Owens was charged with Seventh Offense DUI and other offenses.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices