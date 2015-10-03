Officials Investigate Car in Water

MILLSBORO, Del.- Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Delaware State Police responded to Bay Shore Lane just before 12:30 Saturday morning in response to a car in water.

Fire officials say a resident tried to drive through the flooded road in an SUV. They say the resident did not realize he was driving over grass and sand instead of the road.

According to fire officials the SUV traveled off the side of a boat ramp, which caused the vehicle to hang off the side.

No injuries were reported, Delaware State Police are still investigating.