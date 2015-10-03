Troopers Make Prostitution Arrest at Seaford Area Massage Parlor

SEAFORD, Del- Delaware State Police detectives have arrested two women at a Seaford area massage parlor after receiving citizen complaints of prostitution activity at the establishment.



Detectives conducted an investigation into possible prostitution on Friday, October 2, 2015 at the Peaceful Wellness Spa. The spa is located at 916 Middleford Road, in Seaford.

Two undercover troopers went to the spa and both asked for a massage. Both the masseuses during the massage offered to perform a sexual act on the troopers in exchange for cash during the massage. The troopers refused and left the Spa. The two masseuses have been identified as Bo Nan Xu, 55, and Huiping Liu, 52 both of Seaford.

Bo Nan Xu and Huiping Liu were both arrested without incident and were each charged with prostitution and arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3. Xu and Liu were then committed to the Delores Baylor Correctional Institution for lack of $150.00 cash bail each.