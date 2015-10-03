Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Car in Odessa

ODESSA, Del. (AP) - Delaware officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Odessa.



The Delaware State Police says it happened Saturday around 2 a.m. State Police say a man walking in the roadway on DuPont Parkway was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban. State Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that his name is being withheld until relatives have been notified.



State Police say the driver of the vehicle fled but was apprehended a short time later. State Police identified the driver as 40-year-old Shawn Russell of Dover and said he has been charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and other charges.



Attempts to reach Russell or his family for comment Saturday were unsuccessful.