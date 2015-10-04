UD Police Increase Activity in Response to Philadelphia Area Thr - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UD Police Increase Activity in Response to Philadelphia Area Threat

Posted:

NEWARK,Del.-An unspecified threat of violence has been made online against "a university near Philadelphia."

According to the University of Delaware the threat stated that an action could take place at 2 p.m, Monday, October 5.  
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have alerted universities in the region.      
There has been no specific threat made to the University of Delaware, but police are monitoring the situation closely and taking caution.
Police patrols will be increased on campus Monday and members of the community are advised to stay alert and report anything unusual to UD police at 302-831-2222.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices